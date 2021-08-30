Lathi-charge on farmers akin to second Jallianwala Bagh: Shiv Sena

The Shiv Sena said that the Khattar government has no right to remain in power anymore

The Shiv Sena on Monday termed the lathi-charge on farmers by the police in Haryana as the "second Jallianwala Bagh" and said the Khattar government has no right to remain in power anymore. An editorial in the Sena mouthpiece Saamana said that when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was inaugurating the renovated Jallianwala Bagh complex in Amritsar, a second Jallianwala Bagh was happening in Haryana.

Information

At least 10 people were injured during lathi-charge on Saturday

At least 10 people were injured on Saturday as police lathi-charged a group of farmers disrupting traffic movement on a highway in Haryana while heading toward Karnal to protest against a BJP meeting attended by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and other leaders.

Details

Khattar government has no right to remain in power: Sena

At least 10 people were injured on Saturday as police lathi-charged a group of farmers who were heading toward Karnal to protest against BJP

"The seeds of cruelty being sown by the government will bear sour fruits. This is for sure. The Khattar government has no right to remain in power," the Sena said. It said the lathi-charge incident might make farmers in India revolt and take revenge for each drop of blood that was shed by them.

Shiv Sena

Why are critics silent on Khattar government's action: Sena

The Sena said, "The farmers in Haryana were lathi-charged on their heads because they raised slogans against CM Khattar. A Union minister speaks of attacking the chief minister of Maharashtra and when action is taken against him legally, the state government is called intolerant." "Why are the critics silent on the Khattar government's action on farmers?" the Sena asked.

Information

Narayan Rane was arrested on August 24

Notably, Union minister and BJP MP Narayan Rane was arrested on August 24 after his "would have slapped CM Uddhav Thackeray for the latter's ignorance of the year of India's independence" remarks kicked up a huge row. He was released on bail the same night.

Farmers' protest

Will government get people's 'Ashirwad' by breaking farmers' heads: Sena

Farmers have been protesting at Ghazipur border since November last year against the new farm laws

The Sena said, "Farmers have been protesting at the Ghazipur border for last one year demanding repealing of the three farm laws, stopping privatization of agriculture and preventing APMCs from being taken over by select corporates. But PM Modi hasn't met them yet." "The government wants Jan Ashirwad. Will they get the Ashirwad of people by breaking the heads of farmers?" the editorial asked.

Information

PM inaugurated renovated Jallianwala Bagh complex on Saturday

Prime Minister on Saturday virtually inaugurated the renovated complex of the Jallianwala Bagh memorial. On April 13, 1919, the British forces fired indiscriminately on a peaceful gathering of protesters at the Jallianwala Bagh at Amritsar, Punjab, killing over 1,000 people and wounding hundreds of them.