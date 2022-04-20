Lifestyle

Top 5 wedding destinations in north India

Top 5 wedding destinations in north India

Written by Lahari Basu Edited by Anamica Singh Apr 20, 2022, 06:31 pm 2 min read

Check out these popular wedding locations in north India if you are planning a destination wedding soon.

If you believe in, "Hum ek baar jeete hai, ek baar marte hai, shaadi bhi ek baar hoti hai ... aur pyar ek baar hi hota hai" from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, weddings would mean a lot to you. Have you considered a destination wedding? With restrictions gone post-pandemic, you can book tickets to one of these places for the wedding of your dreams.

#1 Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir

One of the best-known tourist spots in the state, Pahalgam's unmatched scenery makes for an amazing wedding destination. With the gurgling rivers behind your mandap and the majestic Himalayas in the backdrop, your wedding photographs would be a steal for a magazine cover! Summer is a great time to plan an event there with your friends and family.

#2 Mussoorie, Uttarakhand

Getting married this summer? What can be a better location than the Himalayas for a cool and comfortable wedding away from the heat and noise of metro cities? Mussoorie has beautiful tree-covered hills, a dreamy view of the Himalayas in the backdrop, clear starry nights and romance in the air. Your guests can also travel around for a day or two after the wedding.

#3 Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir

Surrounded by pine trees, Gulmarg's breathtaking appearance will have you enchanted on the first encounter. While the place is completely covered in snow in the winter, the hills are lush green with flowers blooming in the summer. Ride the world's second-highest gondola at Apharwat Peak to get rid of your wedding jitters. These are ropeway rides and not those boats from Venice!

#4 Rishikesh, Uttarakhand

If you ever dreamed of a wedding setup by the holy Ganges, think of Rishikesh. This place has that spiritual aura and is a perfect location to get married and begin a blessed new life. There are many resorts that can arrange a splendid and cozy wedding. The presence of the holy river will also make a lot of traditional rituals easy for some.

#5 Jim Corbett, Uttarakhand

If you're planning to get married under the blue sky surrounded by lush green forests, consider Jim Corbett. Several resorts specialize in hosting weddings here by the banks of the Kosi River or other tributaries of the Ramganga River. The backdrop with the sun setting makes for stunning pictures, especially if it's a day wedding. Your guests are going to have an unforgettable experience.