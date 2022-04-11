Lifestyle

All about Jim Corbett National Park wildlife safari

Visit Jim Corbett National Park for a thrilling safari experience. (Photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Located in the northern state of Uttarakhand, Jim Corbett National Park is a forested wildlife reserve that is popular for its wildlife safaris. Covering an area of 522 kilometers, the park houses 488 plant species, 580 bird species, 25 reptile species, and 50 mammal species. It is well-known for housing a large number of tigers. Read on to know more about this wonderland!

Brief Brief about the national park

Jim Corbett National Park is India's first-ever national park that was founded in 1936. It was initially named Hailey National Park and is where Project Tiger was launched in 1973. The park has been named after British hunter and naturalist Jim Corbett. There are five zones in the park where you can enjoy the wildlife safari in a jeep or on an elephant.

Safari zones About Bijrani, Jhirna and Dhikala tourist safari zones

Bijrani Zone: Surrounded by open grasslands, there is a high chance of spotting Royal Bengal Tigers in this zone. Jhirna Zone: Popular for canter safaris, this is one of the safest and most comfortable zones open for tourists all through the year. Dhikala Zone: Open from mid-November to mid-July, it is the perfect zone to spot elephants, deer, chitals, and Royal Bengal Tigers.

Information The other two safari zones

Dhela Zone is an eco-tourism zone that was added in 2014 to the national park. The only area in the reserve's buffer zone available for tourists, it is well-known for the rich flora and fauna. Durga Devi Zone is a delight for bird watchers.

Booking How to book your Jim Corbett safari?

If you are planning to visit Jim Corbett National Park this holiday season, then make sure you book your wildlife safari in advance. You can choose one of the five tourism zones according to your preference and book online from their official website. The morning safari timing is from 6:30 am-9:30 am and the afternoon safari timing is from 2:30 pm-5:30 pm.

Time Best time to visit the park for safari

The winter season i.e October to February is the perfect time to visit Jim Corbett for a memorable wildlife safari experience. The weather is pleasant during this time and there is a high chance of spotting Royal Bengal Tigers, especially in the morning. Also, all the safari zones are open to tourists during this time and you can also witness the beautiful green landscape.