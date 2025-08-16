ISRO launches new space lab to boost students' scientific learning

Tribute

Space lab is a tribute to minister's father

The newly inaugurated facility has been named "Pasang Wangchuk Sona ISRO Space Laboratory" in honor of the minister's father. It recognizes his lifelong belief in education's transformative power. Education Minister Sona said, "This laboratory is not just an educational facility, it is a tribute to his unwavering belief in the power of education and curiosity." He hopes it will inspire children to dream bigger and explore science fearlessly.