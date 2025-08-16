ISRO launches new space lab to boost students' scientific learning
What's the story
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and Muskaan Foundation have teamed up to set up a state-of-the-art space laboratory in Mechuka, Arunachal Pradesh. The facility was inaugurated by the state's Education Minister, Pasang Dorjee Sona, at the Mechuka Government Higher Secondary School. The initiative aims to give students hands-on experience in space science and technology, thereby nurturing their curiosity and scientific thinking.
Tribute
Space lab is a tribute to minister's father
The newly inaugurated facility has been named "Pasang Wangchuk Sona ISRO Space Laboratory" in honor of the minister's father. It recognizes his lifelong belief in education's transformative power. Education Minister Sona said, "This laboratory is not just an educational facility, it is a tribute to his unwavering belief in the power of education and curiosity." He hopes it will inspire children to dream bigger and explore science fearlessly.
Vision
Importance of the space laboratory
Sona stressed that the space laboratory will be a center for learning and innovation. He hopes it will motivate generations of students from Shi-Yomi district to excel in science and technology. The inauguration ceremony was attended by Shi-Yomi Deputy Commissioner Liyi Bagra, Deputy Director of School Education Tade Dabi, Muskaan Foundation COO Pranesh Debnath, among others.