Infinix Hot 60i with MediaTek Dimensity 6400 launched at ₹9,299

Highlights of the Infinix Hot 60i

The Hot 60i comes with a sharp 50MP rear camera and a massive 6,000mAh battery to keep you going all day.

It runs Android 15 with XOS 5.1 and offers plenty of room—128GB storage (expandable up to an impressive 2TB).

You also get cool AI tools like Call Translation and Writing Assistant, plus all the latest connectivity options including fast 5G.

TUV certification promises smooth performance for years—making this phone pretty compelling if you're looking for value without compromise.