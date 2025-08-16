Scam alert! Mumbai woman loses ₹18.5L while ordering milk online

On August 4, the woman received a call from a man who identified himself as Deepak, an executive of the milk company.He sent her a link on her mobile and asked her to enter her details to complete the order. The caller asked her to click on the link without disconnecting the call and to continue following his instructions.

Account depletion

Woman realizes she has been duped

The next day, the same man called her again and extracted more information from her. A few days later, during a routine bank visit, the woman found ₹1.7 lakh missing from one of her accounts. Upon further investigation, she realized that all three of her accounts had been emptied out in total. The police have registered a case based on her complaint and are investigating the matter further.