Scam alert! Mumbai woman loses ₹18.5L while ordering milk online
What's the story
A 71-year-old woman from Wadala, Mumbai, has been duped of her entire bank savings of ₹18.5 lakh in a matter of two days. The incident took place when she tried to order a liter of milk through an online delivery app earlier this month. The police said the fraudster gained access to her phone after she clicked on a malicious link sent by him.
Scam details
How the fraud took place
On August 4, the woman received a call from a man who identified himself as Deepak, an executive of the milk company.He sent her a link on her mobile and asked her to enter her details to complete the order. The caller asked her to click on the link without disconnecting the call and to continue following his instructions.
Account depletion
Woman realizes she has been duped
The next day, the same man called her again and extracted more information from her. A few days later, during a routine bank visit, the woman found ₹1.7 lakh missing from one of her accounts. Upon further investigation, she realized that all three of her accounts had been emptied out in total. The police have registered a case based on her complaint and are investigating the matter further.