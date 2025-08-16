UPI will soon block peer-to-peer collect requests: Here's why Technology Aug 16, 2025

Starting October 2, 2025, UPI will no longer let you send peer-to-peer (P2P) collect requests—that's the feature where you could ask friends for money right inside the app.

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) indicates this change is all about cutting down on scams that trick people into sending money through fake requests.

Merchant collect requests remain unaffected.