UPI will soon block peer-to-peer collect requests: Here's why
Starting October 2, 2025, UPI will no longer let you send peer-to-peer (P2P) collect requests—that's the feature where you could ask friends for money right inside the app.
The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) indicates this change is all about cutting down on scams that trick people into sending money through fake requests.
Merchant collect requests remain unaffected.
Scammers were using collect requests to trick users
Even after a ₹2,000 cap per request was set, scammers kept using the collect request tool to fool users.
So now, NPCI has told all banks and UPI apps to block these requests from October 2, 2025.
How to get paid on UPI safely
You won't be able to "request" money directly on UPI anymore, but you can still get paid—just share your UPI ID or QR code via chat or messaging apps.
Instant transfers using someone's UPI ID, mobile number, bank account details or QR code aren't changing.
Basically: it should make things safer without slowing down how quickly you can send or receive money.