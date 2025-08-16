'Lost world': Scientists discover vibrant ecosystem in Pacific Ocean trench Technology Aug 16, 2025

Scientists just found a surprisingly lively ecosystem almost 9,500 meters down in the Pacific Ocean's deepest trenches.

Down here, clams, tube worms, mollusks, crustaceans, and sea cucumbers are thriving—not with sunlight, but by using chemical energy from methane and hydrogen sulfide leaking out of the seafloor.