Does ditching sugar reduce your sweet cravings? Study finds answer
Turns out, ditching sugar doesn't actually make you crave sweets any less.
A recent study found that even after people consumed varying amounts of sweet-tasting foods for months, their love for sweet flavors stayed the same.
So, our sweet tooth might be more hardwired than we thought—maybe even a leftover from our energy-hunting ancestors.
Tips to cut back on sugar
Researchers tracked folks with all kinds of sugar habits and saw no real shift in their taste for sweetness.
While your cravings might not disappear just by cutting back, it's still smart to watch your sugar intake to lower risks like obesity and diabetes.
Swapping in fruit or keeping an eye on hidden sugars can help keep things balanced—without saying goodbye to sweetness entirely.