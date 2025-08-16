OpenAI is updating GPT-5 to make it friendlier Technology Aug 16, 2025

OpenAI is updating GPT-5 just weeks after launch, following feedback that it felt less friendly and more robotic than GPT-4o.

To make conversations feel warmer, the team is adding small touches like supportive phrases ("Good question") and new control modes—Auto, Fast, and Thinking—giving users more control over how GPT-5 operates.