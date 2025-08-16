Telangana: 4 dead, 11 injured in bus-lorry collision
What's the story
A tragic accident on the Macharam flyover in Jadcherla, Telangana, early Friday morning left four dead and 11 injured. The incident took place around 4:45am when a private bus headed for Hyderabad collided with a slow-moving lorry loaded with stone dust. The deceased include the bus driver (50), cleaner (25), and two passengers aged 49 and 65.
Accident details
Bus driver suspected to have dozed off
The bus was carrying 30-35 passengers when it rammed into the lorry from behind. According to police, the bus driver is suspected of having dozed off before the crash. "The lorry was moving slowly due to its heavy load," said Jadcherla Town Inspector Kamalakar. "But the bus driver, speeding on the same route, rammed into it from behind."
Aftermath
Case of negligence registered
The injured passengers were immediately rushed to a hospital for treatment and are now said to be stable. A case of negligence has been registered against the bus driver as investigations continue into this unfortunate incident. The two deceased passengers have been identified as Narasimha, 49, and Laxmi Devi, 65.