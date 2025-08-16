Krishna Janmashtami 2025: Celebrations begin across India; Modi, Murmu greet

People everywhere are fasting, singing bhajans, and joining cultural events. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath led a puja at Janmabhoomi on Saturday. Both Prime Minister Modi and President Murmu sent out warm wishes, highlighting Krishna's teachings. Traditionally, celebrations include 'chappan bhog' (56 dishes) and Raas Leela performances, though these were not specifically detailed in this year's coverage.

Traffic restrictions in Delhi

With Independence Day just gone by and many states giving school holidays for Janmashtami, it's a rare three-day weekend—so expect even more people at temples.

Delhi has put traffic restrictions near popular spots like ISKCON East of Kailash and is urging everyone to use public transport to keep things smooth for all.