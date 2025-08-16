'We worked very hard...': Dharmendra recalls 'Sholay's challenging shoot
What's the story
On the occasion of the 50th anniversary of Sholay, veteran actor Dharmendra reflected on his experience working on the iconic film. In an interview with Screen, he spoke about the tough shooting conditions in Bengaluru, his fondness for co-star Sanjeev Kumar, and why, despite Sholay's success, Pratigya remains his favorite movie. The 1975 film Pratigya was directed by Dulal Guha.
Shooting experience
'Sholay' shooting was challenging: Dharmendra
Dharmendra recalled the challenging shooting conditions for Sholay, saying, "The shoots on the outskirts of Bengaluru were grueling. There were no hotels around." "We worked very hard." "We had to drive down to the location 50km away from Bengaluru every day. But it was a lot of fun. Lots of memories." He also shared that Jaya Bachchan was part of the cast during her pregnancy, and his wife Hema Malini was also present.
Co-star admiration
He compared Kumar to legendary actor Ashok Kumar
Dharmendra had high praise for Kumar, saying he was "exceptional in every sense." He remembered working with him in another great film, Satyakam. When asked to choose between Sholay and Satyakam, he said it was a tough choice as both films were directed by different directors with unique styles. He compared it to choosing between legendary singers Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle.
Personal favorite
Dharmendra revealed why 'Pratigya' is his favorite film
Despite Sholay's success, Dharmendra revealed that his all-time favorite film is Pratigya. He described his role as a truck driver who pretends to be a cop as a "really tough role" and "a role within a role." "It was like playing a role within a role. It was a layered character with lots of emotions and drama," he said. "I had to make people laugh all the way but there was an undercurrent of emotions."
Other films
On 'Naya Zamana' and Amitabh Bachchan's casting in 'Sholay'
Dharmendra also spoke about his other film, Naya Zamana, which was released in 1971. He said he was fond of the film because it was based on Bengali literature and had beautiful dialogues. On the casting of Amitabh Bachchan in Sholay, he said he recommended him to director Ramesh Sippy, but added that Bachchan got the role on merit.