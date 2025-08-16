'We worked very hard...': Dharmendra recalls 'Sholay's challenging shoot

On the occasion of the 50th anniversary of Sholay, veteran actor Dharmendra reflected on his experience working on the iconic film. In an interview with Screen, he spoke about the tough shooting conditions in Bengaluru, his fondness for co-star Sanjeev Kumar, and why, despite Sholay's success, Pratigya remains his favorite movie. The 1975 film Pratigya was directed by Dulal Guha.

Shooting experience 'Sholay' shooting was challenging: Dharmendra Dharmendra recalled the challenging shooting conditions for Sholay, saying, "The shoots on the outskirts of Bengaluru were grueling. There were no hotels around." "We worked very hard." "We had to drive down to the location 50km away from Bengaluru every day. But it was a lot of fun. Lots of memories." He also shared that Jaya Bachchan was part of the cast during her pregnancy, and his wife Hema Malini was also present.

Co-star admiration He compared Kumar to legendary actor Ashok Kumar Dharmendra had high praise for Kumar, saying he was "exceptional in every sense." He remembered working with him in another great film, Satyakam. When asked to choose between Sholay and Satyakam, he said it was a tough choice as both films were directed by different directors with unique styles. He compared it to choosing between legendary singers Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle.

Personal favorite Dharmendra revealed why 'Pratigya' is his favorite film Despite Sholay's success, Dharmendra revealed that his all-time favorite film is Pratigya. He described his role as a truck driver who pretends to be a cop as a "really tough role" and "a role within a role." "It was like playing a role within a role. It was a layered character with lots of emotions and drama," he said. "I had to make people laugh all the way but there was an undercurrent of emotions."