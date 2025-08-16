'Jolly LLB 3': Arshad Warsi returns as Jagdish Tyagi Entertainment Aug 16, 2025

Arshad Warsi is stepping back into his fan-favorite role as Advocate Jagdish Tyagi for Jolly LLB 3.

His original 2013 performance made courtroom comedies feel fresh and relatable, so it's no surprise fans are hyped to see him return.

This time, he'll be going head-to-head with Akshay Kumar's Jolly Mishra, promising plenty of witty courtroom moments.