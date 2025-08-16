Next Article
'Jolly LLB 3': Arshad Warsi returns as Jagdish Tyagi
Arshad Warsi is stepping back into his fan-favorite role as Advocate Jagdish Tyagi for Jolly LLB 3.
His original 2013 performance made courtroom comedies feel fresh and relatable, so it's no surprise fans are hyped to see him return.
This time, he'll be going head-to-head with Akshay Kumar's Jolly Mishra, promising plenty of witty courtroom moments.
Other cast members and crew
Saurabh Shukla is also back as Judge Tripathi, joined by Huma Qureshi, Amrita Rao, and Gajraj Rao.
Directed by Subhash Kapoor and produced by Alok Jain and Ajit Andhare, the film hits theaters on September 19, 2025.