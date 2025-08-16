Quentin Tarantino reveals why he scrapped 'The Movie Critic'

Quentin Tarantino , the celebrated Hollywood director, has revealed why he decided to scrap The Movie Critic. Speaking on the Church of Tarantino podcast, he said that although he loved the script, he lost interest eventually as it seemed too similar to his Oscar-winning film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. "I wasn't really excited about dramatizing what I wrote when I was in pre-production," he said. It was slated to be his tenth and final film.

Similarities 'It was something we had to pull off...': Tarantino Tarantino explained, "Partly because I'm using the skillset that I learned from Once Upon a Time in Hollywood [of] 'How are we going to turn Los Angeles into the Hollywood of 1969 without using CGI?'" "It was something we had to pull off." "It wasn't for sure that we could do it. The Movie Critic, there was nothing to figure out." "Who wants to see a TV show about a f—ing movie critic? That was the test."

Script challenge Script still lives in my head: Tarantino Set in 1977, The Movie Critic was initially conceived as an eight-episode TV series. Despite scrapping the project, Tarantino admitted he still loves the script and the challenge it posed. He said, "The thing about The Movie Critic is I really, really like it." "But there was a challenge that I gave to myself when I did it. ' Can I take the most boring profession in the world and make it an interesting movie?'"