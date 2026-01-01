Commercial LPG cylinder prices increased by ₹111; domestic rates unchanged

A 19kg commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi now costs ₹1,691.5

By Mudit Dube 04:39 pm Jan 01, 202604:39 pm

In a major development, the price of commercial liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders has been hiked by ₹111. The new rates come into effect starting today and will remain applicable until further notice from oil marketing companies. The revised prices have increased the cost of a 19kg commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi to ₹1,691.5 from its previous rate of ₹1,580.5.