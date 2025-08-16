Ajay Devgn to produce Siddhant Chaturvedi-Mohit Raina's Netflix film

Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn is set to produce an upcoming period action-creature film for Netflix India , reported PeepingMoon. The film will be headlined by Gully Boy actor Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mumbai Diaries star Mohit Raina . The project was initially offered to Devgn as a parallel lead role, but he declined, choosing to focus on theatrical releases. However, he was so impressed with the script that he decided to produce it under his banner, Devgn Films.

Casting update Raina will now take on the parallel lead With Devgn stepping into the producer's role, Raina will now take on the parallel lead. The actor is known for his impressive performances in Devon Ke Dev: Mahadev and Kaafir. Meanwhile, Devgn's involvement as a producer has significantly increased the project's scale, making it one of Netflix India's most ambitious originals.

Plot details Film set in 1945, inspired by a true event The yet-untitled film is set in 1945, inspired by a true event, and will combine historical drama with action and creature-based thrills. Neha Sharma, who has previously worked on Abhishek Sharma's Tere Bin Laden: Dead or Alive (2016) and The Zoya Factor (2019), will make her directorial debut with this project. The shooting for the film is expected to begin in October.