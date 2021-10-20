LeT commander who killed UP carpenter shot dead: J&K Police

Two terrorists were killed by the Indian Army in an encounter in Shopian, J&K, on Wednesday.

The Indian Army on Wednesday killed a terrorist involved in the recent killing of a carpenter from Uttar Pradesh in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian, the police said. The deceased terrorist has been identified as Adil Wani. One more terrorist was killed, and three security personnel were injured in the encounter. Reportedly, both the terrorists were members of Lashkar-e-Taiba or LeT.

Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed a spate of attacks on civilians this month which has led to the deaths of 11 people. The police and other security agencies have ramped up their crackdown on terrorism, "neutralizing" 15 terrorists. According to the anti-terror agency National Investigation Agency (NIA), the killings are part of a "conspiracy" by multiple terror outfits operating from Pakistan.

Army's search op turned into gunfight

Indian security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in the Dragad area of Shopian after being tipped-off about the presence of terrorists in the region, officials said. The operation soon turned into an encounter as the terrorists opened fire on the forces, they said. The terrorists were killed after they refused to surrender, they added.

Terrorists belong to TRF outfit: Police

Kashmir Zone Inspector-General of Police Vijay Kumar said the terrorists were members of The Resistance Front (TRF), a shadow outfit of the LeT. He identified one of the killed terrorists as TRF's Shopian District Commander Adil Wani, who allegedly killed a UP carpenter three days ago. The carpenter, Sakir Ahmed Wani, was killed in Pulwama's Litter. He is now survived by his five children.

11 civilians killed in J&K this month

At least 11 civilians have been killed by terrorists in the Kashmir Valley this month. The latest killing was reported on Sunday when two laborers from Bihar were killed in Srinagar. Among those killed, five were migrant laborers from other parts of the country. Many migrant laborers have started fleeing the Union Territory fearing for their lives.

15 terrorists killed in police crackdown

The NIA, J&K Police, and other intelligence agencies have jointly intensified anti-terrorism operations in recent days. "So far, 15 terrorists have been neutralized in two weeks," IGP Kumar said. The police have detained roughly 900 people across J&K over alleged links with terrorists. The NIA made four arrests on Wednesday from Srinagar and Kulgam districts in a "terrorism conspiracy case."

Conspiracy by LeT, JeM, HM, says NIA

The four arrested have been identified as Kulgam resident Suhail Ahmad Thokarx, and Kamran Ashraf Reshi, Rayid Bashir, and Hanan Gulzar Dar from Srinagar. The NIA has alleged a conspiracy by LeT, Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), Al Badr, TRF, People Against Fascist Forces (PAFF), etc.