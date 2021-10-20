All you need to know about the Kushinagar International Airport

The Kushinagar International Airport will help bring investments in the nearby districts within Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, Modi said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Kushinagar International Airport in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday. The airport will serve Kushinagar, a major Buddhist pilgrimage center that is associated with Lord Buddha's Mahaparinirvana. Modi highlighted that the airport will develop an entire economic ecosystem and create job opportunities in the region. The airport will also bring investments in the nearby districts in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

The Kushinagar International Airport is the third international airport in India's most populous state. As the region is a key Buddhist site, it will boost international tourism by drawing followers of the faith. It will also facilitate the export of local agricultural produce. Earlier in the day, an inaugural flight from Sri Lanka landed at the airport. Domestic flights will start from late November.

Statement

A result of hopes, expectations: Modi

Modi said during the inauguration, "Kushinagar International Airport is the result of decades of hopes and expectations." "My happiness is two-fold today. Curious about the spiritual journey, I have a sense of satisfaction. As a representative from Purvanchal, it is time for the fulfillment of a commitment," he said. The airport will serve key Buddhist circuit centers like Sravasti, Kapilvastu, and Lumbini in UP.

First flight

First flight from Sri Lanka lands at airport

A chartered flight from Sri Lanka carrying 100 Buddhist monks and dignitaries landed at the airport Wednesday. The inaugural flight also ferried a 12-member entourage carrying holy relics of Lord Buddha for exposition. Five Sri Lankan ministers led by cabinet minister Namal Rajapakshe and all the deputy heads of four orders of Buddhism were among the dignitaries.

Domestic flights

Domestic flights to start next month

Kushinagar will have direct flights to Delhi four times a week from November 26, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia announced. Mumbai and Kolkata will have direct flights starting December 18, he said. Airlines SpiceJet and TrueJet will fly under the UDAN scheme from Kushinagar to Lucknow, Kanpur, Gaya, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Hindon, etc., he further added.

Facts

Key facts on Kushinagar International Airport

The airport spans 3600 sq m and is estimated to have cost Rs. 260 crore. It is the third International Airport in UP after the ones in Lucknow and Varanasi. The new terminal at Kushinagar can handle 300 passengers at a time. The airport will receive direct flights from countries like Cambodia, Japan, Sri Lanka, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, etc.

Other advantages

Boost for tourism and agri-exports

The airport will give a boost to the Buddhist tourism circuit and will reduce the time for covering sites like Lumbini, Bodhgaya, Sarnath, Kushinagar, Rajgir, etc. It will also help increase revenue and employment in the tourism sector through a projection 20% gain in tourism inflow. The airport will also facilitate the export of bananas, strawberries, and mushrooms from the region.