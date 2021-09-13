Political parties slam Adityanath for 'Abba Jaan' remark

A petition was filed in Bihar court over CM Yogi Adityanath's 'Abba Jaan' barb

Political parties have slammed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for his remark on "people who are called Abba Jaan" in an apparent attack against the Muslim community and the Samajwadi Party (SP). Addressing a program in Kushinagar on Sunday, Adityanath alleged that people did not get rations before 2017 like they do now. Here's more.

People called 'Abba Jaan' used to digest the rations: Adityanath

"Because then, people who are called 'Abba Jaan' used to digest the rations. The rations of Kushinagar used to go to Nepal and Bangladesh. Today, if anybody tries to swallow the rations meant for poor people, he will land in jail," the chief minister said. "Abba Jaan" is an Urdu term for father.

Omar Abdullah took to Twitter to criticize CM's remark

National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah took to Twitter on Sunday to criticize the chief minister's remark. "I've always maintained the BJP has no intention of fighting an election with an agenda other than blatant communalism & hatred with all the venom directed towards Muslims. Here is a CM seeking re-election claiming that Muslims ate up all the rations meant for Hindus," he said.

You can view the tweet here

I’ve always maintained the BJP has no intention of fighting any election with an agenda other than blatant communalism hatred with all the venom directed towards Muslims. Here is a CM seeking re-election claiming that Muslims ate up all the rations meant for Hindus. https://t.co/zaYtK43vpd — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) September 12, 2021

SP MLC termed the remark 'unparliamentary'

Terming Adityanath's remark "unparliamentary," SP MLC Ashutosh Sinha said, "The use of unparliamentary language in the capacity of a chief minister does not suit him, and it shows that he is less educated." "This is because those who are well-educated use proper and dignified language. A person who is occupying a Constitutional post should refrain from using such language," said Sinha.

Language used by UP CM tarnishes democracy: UP Congress spokesperson

"Use of such language is also sad for democracy," Sinha added. UP Congress spokesperson Ashok Singh said, "The language used by the UP chief minister tarnishes democracy, and it is aimed at dividing the society."

Petition filed in Bihar court over Adityanath's remark

Meanwhile, a petition was filed before a court in Bihar on Monday against CM Adityanath, taking exception to the controversial remark he made. The petition was filed before the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Muzaffarpur, by Tamanna Hashmi, a local social activist who alleged that the Muslim community, to which he belongs, was insulted by the remarks of the firebrand BJP leader.

Petition will be heard in due course

Hashmi, a serial litigant who has lodged petitions against many politicians in the past, has asked for a trial of Adityanath under IPC Sections relating to hurt caused to religious sentiments. The petition is likely to be taken up for hearing in due course.