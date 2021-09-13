BJP questions law and order situation over south Kolkata shooting

Police suspect the shooting of the businessman to be a case of business rivalry

BJP's West Bengal unit president Dilip Ghosh on Monday alleged that the law and order situation in the state has deteriorated with shootings becoming a regular affair. "Incidents of shooting by anti-socials are occurring every day in different parts of the state, but the police is not being able to take any action owing to pressure from ruling party leaders," Ghosh claimed.

Attack

A businessman was shot in an attack by 15-18 men

Referring to the attack on a businessman in south Kolkata, Ghosh, in a press conference at the BJP office, said that people are afraid. The businessman, identified as Pankaj Singh, is undergoing treatment at a hospital after being shot at around midnight near Gorky Sadan in the Elgin area in an attack by 15-18 men who arrived on motorcycles, police said.

Criticism

Ghosh also took potshots at the TMC

Police suspect it to be a case of business rivalry. Ghosh also took potshots at the TMC (All India Trinamool Congress), while reacting to a newspaper advertisement by the Uttar Pradesh government in which the photo of a Kolkata flyover was used. He sought to know what the Mamata Banerjee government has done for the development of the state.

Projects

'Banerjee government is claiming central projects by just changing names'

"Other than syndicate and cut money, nothing has been done; Banerjee government has only changed names of central welfare projects to claim those to be their own," Ghosh added. Several flyovers and other projects in West Bengal were taken up by the previous Left Front government and these were only inaugurated by Banerjee with the bulk of work having been completed earlier, he said.

Announcement

BJP will celebrate PM Modi's birthday on September 17: Ghosh

Ghosh announced that the state BJP will celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday on September 17 and the completion of 20 years of his role as an administrator with a 20-day program providing service to people. He said that blood donation camps, providing accessories to specially-abled people, and exhibitions on Modi's achievements as an administrator will be held in all districts of WB.