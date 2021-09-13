Agra Mayor demands enforcement of 74th Constitution Amendment throughout India

Agra mayor Naveen Jain has asked Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to enforce the amendment all over the state

Roads will not get dug for laying water and sewage lines immediately after they are built if all urban civic bodies were to operate under one mayor as per the provisions of the 74th Constitution (Amendment) Act, Agra Mayor Naveen Jain said on Sunday. Jain made the remark while addressing a two-day convention of all mayors from all over the country in Ayodhya.

Details

Only some cities have 74th amendment in force: Jain

Ruing that the 74th Constitution (Amendment) Act has not been implemented across the country despite having been notified nearly three decades ago in April 1993, he also demanded Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to enforce it all over the state. "In some Indian cities, the 74th amendment is in force and somewhere not," he said, addressing the convention as its chairperson.

Do you know?

More about the 74th Constitution Amendment Act

The 74th Constitution (Amendment) Act seeks to provide a common framework for the structure and mandate of urban local bodies to enable them to function as effective and synchronized democratic units of local self-government.

Civic amenities

It'll be easier to provide civic amenities to public: Jain

"When the 74th amendment will be implemented, it will be easy to provide civic amenities to the public as all departments will then get interlinked with each other -- water corporation, municipal corporation, development authority," Jain said. "When the functions of all civic bodies will get synchronized, different development activities will be implemented in a better way," he added.

Information

Convocation was organized by Ayodhya municipal body

"Roads will then not get dug for laying water and sewage lines immediately after they are built," Jain said. Notably, the convocation, organized by Ayodha municipal body, was inaugurated by Uttar Pradesh Urban Development Minister Ashutosh Tandon.

Further details

There are wide discrepancies even in election of mayors: Jain

Moreover, pointing out the process of electing mayors across the country, Jain said, "There are wide discrepancies even in the election of mayors across the country. Some mayors are directly elected by the people and some indirectly by corporators." "Even the terms for mayors in office sharply vary, ranging from one year to five years," he added.