'Colossal disappointment': 'Pathaan' assistant director slams 'War 2'
What's the story
Rajvir Ashar, an assistant director on Fighter, Pathaan, and War, has slammed the recently released War 2. The film, which stars Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, has been receiving mixed to negative reviews from audiences and critics alike. In an Instagram Story, which went viral on Reddit, Ashar called it a "colossal disappointment" and the weakest film" in Yash Raj Films's Spy Universe.
Critique
Ashar was 'upset' by the film
Ashar expressed his disappointment and wrote on Instagram, "This one was just a heartbreaking experience for me. I was rooting for this film, and all it did was upset me to no degree!" "A mid-first half is followed by a deplorable and overlong second. Neither did it have enough highs nor was it successful in resonating with me emotionally!" Ashar's comments have surprised fans, who lauded him for his honesty despite his association with Yash Raj Films.
Box office
Box office collection of 'War 2'
Despite the criticism, War 2 has been performing decently at the box office. The film collected ₹142 crore in India and over ₹200 crore worldwide within three days of its release. It will reportedly be released on Netflix after its theatrical run. It also stars Kiara Advani and Anil Kapoor. While War was directed by Siddharth Anand, War 2 was helmed by Ayan Mukerji.