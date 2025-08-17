Netflix's 'In the Mud' tops charts globally: Here's why Entertainment Aug 17, 2025

Netflix's Argentinian drama In the Mud has quickly become a worldwide hit since its August 14 release.

The prison series shot to sixth place globally on day one and topped charts in Argentina, while also trending in several other countries.

As a spin-off of El Marginal, it dives into the gritty realities of women's prison life—no filters, just raw stories.