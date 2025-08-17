Netflix's 'In the Mud' tops charts globally: Here's why
Netflix's Argentinian drama In the Mud has quickly become a worldwide hit since its August 14 release.
The prison series shot to sixth place globally on day one and topped charts in Argentina, while also trending in several other countries.
As a spin-off of El Marginal, it dives into the gritty realities of women's prison life—no filters, just raw stories.
Story, cast, and creators
The show follows Gladys, married to Mario Borges from El Marginal, as she navigates life in a maximum-security prison after an attempted kidnapping.
Along the way, she forms unexpected bonds with fellow inmates.
Starring Ana Garibaldi, Valentina Zenere, and Rita Cortese—and created by Sebastian Ortega—the series is getting early praise for its honest storytelling and wide appeal among international viewers.