Shrashti Maheshwari reveals she nearly quit industry before 'Kyunki...' reboot

Shrashti Maheshwari, who plays Sandhya in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 (KSBKBT2), recently opened up about her experience working on the show. Speaking to Tellychakkar, she revealed that she was about to quit acting before she got a call for the show. "I had decided to leave for the US and join my husband's firm. The tickets were already booked when I got a call for the show," she shared. The show is led by Smriti Irani .

Life-changing call Maheshwari recalled the life-changing call The actor revealed, "Surprisingly, it was my husband Karan who was more excited than me. He encouraged me to grab the opportunity and reassess my plans." "He knows that acting is my true passion, and he reminded me not to compromise on something that brings me happiness. It was a big opportunity, and he stood by me in choosing my career."

Struggles Maheshwari faced difficulties in bagging good roles Maheshwari further explained her struggles and said, "After becoming a mother, I feel like I've bounced back stronger: physically and mentally." "But I went through a rough phase too. I gave multiple auditions and was kept waiting endlessly. I started feeling that actors and their time weren't being valued anymore." "That thought made me consider stepping away from the industry altogether. Moving abroad felt like the right call back then, but just in time, I landed Kyunki... and everything changed.