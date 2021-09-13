Adityanath hasn't taken day off in over 4yrs: Deputy CM

Dinesh Sharma said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) does not discriminate against people on the basis of religion

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not taken a day off from work in seven years and similarly Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also took no holiday in the last four-and-a-half years and spent time in public service, state's Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said on Sunday. Sharma was speaking while addressing a prabuddh sammelan (meeting of intellectuals) in Greater Noida.

He also said his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) does not discriminate against people on the basis of religion and believes in taking together every section of society. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not take a day's leave during his tenure of seven years and all his time has been spent in the service of the public," Sharma said, according to an official statement.

"Similarly, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also did not take a day off and this is the reason that the country and the state are moving on a development path," he added. He said a "true patriot is one who works not for himself but for the society" and "such a person is capable of bringing about a change."

"The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) does not discriminate in the name of caste and sect. In the last four-and-a-half years, all the schemes run by the government have been implemented for every section and people benefited," he said.

"The BJP doesn't discriminate between Hindus and Muslims, that is why during the tenure of this government (in UP), there was no Hindu Muslim riot at a single place," he said in the statement. Earlier in the day, Sharma, a member of the Legislative Council (MLC), took to Twitter and said education, teachers and students are a priority section for the BJP-led government.

गौतमबुद्ध नगर मे शिक्षक प्रकोष्ठ/शिक्षा संस्थान प्रकोष्ठ की बैठक मे सहभागिता की।शिक्षा,शिक्षक और विद्यार्थी हमारी प्राथमिकता मे है,शिक्षक को हम भगवान मानते हैं, भविष्य को सुधारने हेतु हर व्यक्ति को मार्गदर्शन की जरूरत है,दुनिया मे कोई भी व्यक्ति बिना शिक्षक के कामयाब नही हुआ है। pic.twitter.com/udCnm9WfJH — Dr Dinesh Sharma BJP (@drdineshbjp) September 12, 2021

"The BJP is a party that believes in taking along every section of society. The party first has earlier held meetings with farmers, then the OBC group, and now with the prabuddh section of society," he said in another tweet in Hindi. Prior to the Greater Noida visit, Sharma met some BJP leaders, including Gautam Buddh Nagar MP Mahesh Sharma, at Delhi's UP Sadan.

