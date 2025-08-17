'World stopped for us': Shekhar Kapur recalls working with Sridevi

Acclaimed director Shekhar Kapur recently reminisced about his first day of shooting with the late actor Sridevi for their 1987 film Mr. India. In a heartfelt Instagram post , he shared a picture from the shoot and praised her on-screen brilliance and dance performances. He also highlighted her protective nature, especially during difficult times on set.

Dance performance 'When she started to dance, the world stopped' Kapur wrote, "This was my first day of shoot with Sridevi ever. We were shooting a song in Mahabaleshwar. And when she started to dance, the world stopped for all of us...we were too mesmerized by Sridevi's dancing." He added that her performance was so captivating that he even forgot to say "cut" during filming!

Director's admiration 'Behind her stardom lay such innocence' Kapur further revealed that Sridevi was fiercely loyal and protective of him during the making of Mr. India. He wrote, "When the film got into trouble...she would take any chance she got to protect me." "Yet behind her stardom, behind her incredible talent lay such innocence, such vulnerability." The director also reminisced about how Sridevi would use not only her talent but also her vulnerability and innocence in performances.

Cinematic bond Kapur also praised Sridevi's bond with the camera Kapur added that Sridevi had a special bond with the camera, which he believed was her protector. He wrote, "As if the only person she would express her inner feelings to was the camera... That's why she was such a star." The director concluded his tribute by saying that Sridevi was never afraid to reveal her inner self to the camera, which made her a true star.