'Shaped Australian cricket': ICC pays tribute to legend Bob Simpson

Bob Simpson, the former captain of the Australian cricket team , passed away at the age of 89 on August 16. A legendary figure in Australian cricket, Simpson played 62 Test matches between 1957 and 1978, scoring 4,869 runs. Hours after his demise, ICC Chairman Jay Shah paid tribute to Simpson's "immense contributions" as a player, captain, and coach, noting his influence during Australia's rise in world cricket.

Tribute details One of the true greats, says Shah Honoring Simpson, Shah said, "Bob Simpson was one of the true greats of our sport, and it is deeply saddening to learn of his passing." "As a player, captain, and later as a coach, he shaped Australian cricket and inspired the global game. "He nurtured and guided a generation of players who went on to become legends in their own right, and his influence extended far beyond the field," added Shah.

Career highlights A look at his illustrious Test career Simpson made his First-Class debut for New South Wales at 16. He went on to score 21,029 runs and take 349 wickets as a leg-spinner. Retiring in 1968 after an illustrious career as one of Australia's best openers, Simpson made a stunning comeback as Test captain in 1977 during the World Series Cricket split. At 41, he led Australia against India and West Indies during home and away Tests respectively.

Information Captaincy in 39 Tests Simpson led Australia in 39 Tests, winning 12 and losing as many. Under him, Australia drew 15 Tests. Simpson scored 10 Test centuries, all as captain. His highest score was a mammoth 311 against England in Manchester in 1964.