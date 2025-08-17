Who owns fastest T20I half-century for SA against Australia?

South African cricket prodigy Dewald Brevis scored a sensational half-century during the 3rd and final T20I against Australia in Carins on Saturday. Brevis hit a blistering 53 runs off just 26 balls, albeit in a losing cause. The knock saw him complete his half-century off just 22 balls. As per Cricbuzz, he now owns the fastest half-century for SA versus Australia in T20I cricket.

#1 Dewald Brevis: 22 balls in Cairns, 2025 Brevis's aforementioned innings tops this list. He walked in with two wickets down in the powerplay but looked in supreme touch. The 22-year-old dominated a 61-run stand with Tristan Stubbs, taking his side past 100. Brevis smashed 4 successive sixes in the 10th over to complete a 22-ball half-century. He overall hammered 6 sixes and a solitary four as SA finished at 172/7.

Do you know? Fastest 50 against Australia Down Under As per Cricbuzz, Brevis also hammered the fastest half-century against Australia Down Under. He went past England's Ravi Bopara, who scored a 23-ball half-century against the Aussies in Hobart in 2014.