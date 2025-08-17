Dissecting fastest T20I fifties against Australia Down Under

South African cricket prodigy Dewald Brevis scored a sensational half-century during the third T20I against Australia in Cairns on Saturday. Brevis hit a blistering 53 runs off just 26 balls, including one four and six towering sixes, albeit in a losing cause. The knock saw him complete his fifty off just 22 balls. On this note, let's look at the batters with the fastest half-centuries versus Australia in Australia.

#1 Dewald Brevis - 22 balls in Cairns, 2025 Brevis's aforementioned innings tops this list. He walked in to bat with two wickets down in the powerplay but looked in supreme touch. The 22-year-old dominated a 61-run stand with Tristan Stubbs, taking his side past 100. Brevis smashed Aaron Hardie for four successive sixes in the 10th over to complete a 22-ball half-century. He overall hammered six maximums and a solitary four en route to his 26-ball 53 as SA finished at 172/7.

DYK Brevis betters his record Brevis's aforementioned effort also saw him script the fastest T20I half-century by a Proteas batter against the Aussies. The dasher shattered his own record, achieved in the 2nd clash where he reached his fifty off 25 balls before going on to hit a ton. He slammed an unbeaten 125 off 56 balls (12 fours and 8 sixes) as SA prevailed and leveled the series 1-1.