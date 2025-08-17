Yashasvi Jaiswal averages 75-plus in Duleep Trophy: Key stats

The Duleep Trophy , India's premier First-Class red-ball championship, will begin on August 28. West Zone are among the teams to watch out for as they boast prominent names like Yashasvi Jaiswal , Shardul Thakur, Shreyas Iyer, and Ruturaj Gaikwad. Jaiswal, who had an excellent England tour, would want to continue his magnificent run. Notably, the left-handed opener averages over 75 in the Duleep Trophy.

Numbers Century on Duleep Trophy debut Jaiswal, who has emerged as India's mainstay opener in Test cricket, made his Duleep Trophy debut in 2022. Playing for champions West Zone, Jaiswal hammered 497 runs from five innings at an incredible average of 99.40. He finished as the edition's highest run-scorer. Notably, Jaiswal scored a double-century (228) on his Duleep Trophy debut, versus North East Zone in Chennai.

Information Jaiswal shone in 2022 final In the 2022 Duleep Trophy final, Jaiswal slammed a historic 265 against South Zone in Coimbatore. His 323-ball knock was laced with 30 fours and 4 sixes. During the final, he became the joint-fastest Indian to 1,000 First-Class runs, with Rusi Modi and Amol Muzumdar.