By the numbers: Jannik Sinner amasses 200 hard-court wins

Men's singles world number one, Jannik Sinner celebrated his 24th birthday in style by winning his 200th career match on hard courts. The Italian tennis star achieved this milestone at the ongoing Cincinnati Open , defeating Terence Atmane in straight sets. Sinner overcame a difficult first set before cruising to victory in the second one - 7-6 (4), 6-2. He, therefore, reached the Cincinnati Masters final. Here are his key hard-court stats.

Milestone Sinner unlocks this achievement According to Tennis.com, Sinner became the first man born in the 21st century to win 200 career matches on hard courts. Notably, Sinner turned 24 on August 16, 2025. Felix Auger-Aliassime, who was born in 2000, follows Sinner on this list. He has racked up 164 hard-court wins as of now. Only two other players own 100-plus wins in this regard.

Run Unbeaten run on hard courts This victory not only marked Sinner's 200th hard-court win but also extended his impressive winning streak on this surface to 26 matches. Sinner, who has won five Cincinnati Open matches, claimed the Australian Open title earlier this year. Before that, he won the Davis Cup Finals and ATP Finals. In September last year, Sinner won the Shanghai Masters. His last hard-court defeat came in the 2024 Beijing Masters final.

Do you know? Four Masters 1000 titles on hard courts Sinner has won each of his four Masters 1000 titles on hard courts - Canada (2023), Miami (2024), Cincinnati (2024), and Shanghai (2024). He has an opportunity to add a fifth hard-court Masters 1000 honor.