Players with most POTM awards for Australia in T20Is
What's the story
Australia's Glenn Maxwell delivered a stellar performance in the third and final T20I against South Africa in Cairns. Maxwell's unbeaten 62 off just 36 balls, including eight fours and two sixes, helped Australia chase down a target of 173 runs with just a ball to spare. With this, Maxwell became the Aussie with the joint-most Player-of-the-Match awards in T20Is. Here we decode this list.
Maxwell
Glenn Maxwell - 12 awards
As mentioned, Maxwell's stellar performance earned him the Player of the Match award for a record-equalling 12th time in T20Is. With his latest fifty, he has raced to 2,833 runs in 124 T20Is, as per ESPNcricinfo. He averages 29.51 as his strike rate reads 156. The tally now includes five tons and 12 fifties. The veteran also boasts 49 T20I wickets with his off-spin bowling at 30.04.
Warner
David Warner - 12 awards
Maxwell's achievement saw him equal David Warner's all-time record for most POTM awards for Australia in this format. The latter also owns 12 such honors. Meanwhile, Warner retired as Australia's leading run-getter in T20Is, amassing 3,277 runs across 110 games at an average of 33.43. His tally includes a ton and 28 half-centuries. The dasher owned a remarkable strike rate of 142.47 in T20Is.
Watson
Shane Watson - 9 awards
No other Aussie owns even 10 such awards as former all-rounder Shane Watson (9 awards) is next on this elite list. Having played 58 T20Is in his celebrated career, the former all-rounder scored 1,462 runs at an average of 29.10. He struck at 145.32 as his tally included 10 fifties besides a hundred. With his medium-pace bowling, Watson also claimed 48 T20I scalps at 24.72 (4W: 1).