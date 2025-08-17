Players with most POTM awards for Australia in T20Is

Australia's Glenn Maxwell delivered a stellar performance in the third and final T20I against South Africa in Cairns. Maxwell's unbeaten 62 off just 36 balls, including eight fours and two sixes, helped Australia chase down a target of 173 runs with just a ball to spare. With this, Maxwell became the Aussie with the joint-most Player-of-the-Match awards in T20Is. Here we decode this list.

Maxwell Glenn Maxwell - 12 awards As mentioned, Maxwell's stellar performance earned him the Player of the Match award for a record-equalling 12th time in T20Is. With his latest fifty, he has raced to 2,833 runs in 124 T20Is, as per ESPNcricinfo. He averages 29.51 as his strike rate reads 156. The tally now includes five tons and 12 fifties. The veteran also boasts 49 T20I wickets with his off-spin bowling at 30.04.

Warner David Warner - 12 awards Maxwell's achievement saw him equal David Warner's all-time record for most POTM awards for Australia in this format. The latter also owns 12 such honors. Meanwhile, Warner retired as Australia's leading run-getter in T20Is, amassing 3,277 runs across 110 games at an average of 33.43. His tally includes a ton and 28 half-centuries. The dasher owned a remarkable strike rate of 142.47 in T20Is.