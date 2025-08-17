Sai Kishore averages 22.66 with ball in Duleep Trophy: Stats
Duleep Trophy, India's premier First-Class tournament, will begin on August 28, with Bengaluru hosting the matches. South Zone will head into the six-team competition as defending champions, having won the last inter-zonal Duleep Trophy edition, in 2023. Meanwhile, left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore is among the key players to watch out for in the SOZ camp. Here we decode his Duleep Trophy numbers.
Tally
27 wickets in the tourney
As per ESPNcricinfo, Kishore has played six Duleep Trophy games so far. Having bowled across 12 innings, the spinner has claimed 27 wickets at a stellar average of 22.66. This includes one four-wicket haul besides a couple of fifers. His best innings figures read 7/70. Kishore also owns a 10-wicket match haul in the competition. He would be raring to enhance his numbers.
Information
Heroics in 2023 final
WZone put up a valiant fight while chasing 298 in the 2023 Duleep Trophy final against South Zone. However, Kishore's four-wicket haul restricted them to just 222/10. He claimed 4/57 from 20.2 overs after going wicket-less in his first outing.
FC stats
Over 200 wickets in First-Class format
Coming to his overall numbers in First-Class cricket, Kishore currently owns 203 wickets from 48 First-Class matches at an average of 23.57. His tally includes 13 five-wicket hauls. Kishore also has three half-centuries with the bat. Notably, the spinner recently featured in the County Championship for Surrey. He took an impactful five-wicket haul in his last game, against Durham (2/26 and 5/72).