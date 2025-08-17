Sai Kishore averages 22.66 with ball in Duleep Trophy: Stats 

Duleep Trophy , India's premier First-Class tournament, will begin on August 28, with Bengaluru hosting the matches. South Zone will head into the six-team competition as defending champions, having won the last inter-zonal Duleep Trophy edition, in 2023. Meanwhile, left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore is among the key players to watch out for in the SOZ camp. Here we decode his Duleep Trophy numbers.

Tally 27 wickets in the tourney As per ESPNcricinfo, Kishore has played six Duleep Trophy games so far. Having bowled across 12 innings, the spinner has claimed 27 wickets at a stellar average of 22.66. This includes one four-wicket haul besides a couple of fifers. His best innings figures read 7/70. Kishore also owns a 10-wicket match haul in the competition. He would be raring to enhance his numbers.

Information Heroics in 2023 final WZone put up a valiant fight while chasing 298 in the 2023 Duleep Trophy final against South Zone. However, Kishore's four-wicket haul restricted them to just 222/10. He claimed 4/57 from 20.2 overs after going wicket-less in his first outing.