Suryakumar Yadav clears fitness test after surgery, set for comeback

In a major development, India's T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav has successfully cleared a fitness test at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. The star batter underwent surgery for a sports hernia in his lower-right abdomen in Munich, Germany, back in June. A BCCI source confirmed to PTI that "fitness tests are mandatory before Return to Play (RTP) post-surgery" and that "Surya has cleared the fitness test."

Recovery journey SKY to attend selection committee meeting Post-surgery, Suryakumar shared an update on Instagram, saying he was "grateful to share that after a smooth surgery, I'm already on the road to recovery." With his fitness restored, Suryakumar will be part of the Asia Cup selection committee meeting in Mumbai on Tuesday. The tournament is set to be held between September 9 and 28 in the UAE. India will face Pakistan in a high-profile clash on September 14 in Dubai.

IPL performance Stellar IPL season Suryakumar had stellar season for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025. In 16 matches, he scored a whopping 717 runs at an average of 65.18 and a strike rate of 167.91, including five half-centuries. He became the first player with 700 runs for MI in an IPL season, breaking Sachin Tendulkar's record. Suryakumar scored 25+ runs in all 16 innings, the most such scores for a batter in a T20 tournament. He was later adjudged the Most Valuable Player (MVP).