Asia Cup: India to hold brief training camp in Dubai

Ahead of the much-anticipated 2025 Asia Cup , Team India will hold a training camp in Dubai. The decision comes after the cancelation of their limited-over series against Bangladesh in August. The month-long break left players without match practice since IPL 2025. To combat this, Suryakumar Yadav and his team will train for three-four days in Dubai before heading to the tournament.

Camp location BCCI proposed CoE camp The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had proposed a training camp at the Center of Excellence in India. However, the team opted for Dubai as their preferred location. A source told Indian Express, "Instead of having a camp here (India), the team will fly three-four days early so that they can get decent practice before the tournament starts."

Player readiness Players lack match practice since IPL While the Indian Test squad was on the England tour, the T20I stars have not played since the 2025 IPL season. These players' lack of match practice makes the Dubai camp all the more crucial for India's Asia Cup preparation. Meanwhile, the Pakistan team will enter the Asia Cup with a lot of white-ball cricket under their belt. After their series against Bangladesh and West Indies, they will take part in a camp at ICC Academy from August 22.