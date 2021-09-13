Noida: Bangladeshi man held for killing wife over illicit relationship

A Bangladeshi origin man staying illegally in India was arrested on Sunday for allegedly strangulating one of his wives in Noida over suspicion of her illicit relationship, police said. According to police, the accused, Babul Miyan (40), had also procured an Indian passport and two Aadhaar cards using residential addresses in West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh.

Deceased was the third wife of the accused

The deceased was the third wife of the accused, with the first two being in Bangladesh and West Bengal's Cooch Behar district, where he had first stayed after crossing into India around a decade ago.

One day he found Fatima at contractor Sajid's home

A police spokesperson said, "Babul Miyan worked as a daily wage worker and his wife Fatima Bibi had a relationship with a local construction work contractor. On August 4, when Babul returned from a trip to Bengal, he found Fatima and contractor Sajid at his home in Sarfabad." "Later, he confronted Fatima inside Sajid's home and an argument ensued," he added.

After strangulating his wife, he ran away to Rajasthan

"He pulled his wife to the bed and strangulated her to death with a chunni she was wearing and fled the spot," the official said. "After the incident, the accused ran away to Rajasthan and from there he took a train to go to West Bengal and wanted to escape further to Bangladesh but did not get a visa," the police said.

He was arrested based on a tip-off

"He returned to Noida on September 10. He was staying in a rented accommodation in Gejha village in Noida. He was arrested near the Sector 52 metro station based on a tip-off," the official said. "The Sector 49 Police Station team recovered an Indian passport, two Aadhar cards and a Punjab National Bank (PNB) debit card from the accused," the official added.