US's interest in minerals; Munir says Pakistan's debt will reduce
What's the story
Pakistan Army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir has revealed an ambitious plan to revive Pakistan's economy by highlighting its "rare earth treasure." The plan includes supporting the Reko Diq mining project to boost Islamabad's finances. Munir's statements come after United States officials showed interest in Pakistan's mineral reserves, which are key for electronics and defense sectors. This is part of Washington's strategy to reduce its dependence on Chinese supply chains amid rising uncertainties.
Column insights
Munir's statement in a column
Munir made these claims in a column published by Pakistan's Geo Group. Writer Suhail Warraich said the Field Marshal shared his views during a recent meeting in Brussels, Belgium. "Pakistan has a rare earth treasure; with this treasure, Pakistan's debt will also be reduced, and Pakistan will soon be counted among the most prosperous societies," Munir was quoted as saying by Jang.
Diplomatic shift
Trump's focus on minerals, rare earths
The Washington Post reported that US President Donald Trump's interest in Pakistan is "less about oil than about access to minerals and rare earths." This development follows Islamabad receiving its first crude oil shipment from the US under a trade deal. Trump's policy shift in South Asia aims to strengthen military ties with Pakistan and develop its oil fields. The move comes amid strained US-India relations after Washington imposed 50% tariffs on Indian goods.
Strategic balance
Munir dismisses political ambitions, warns India
Munir's column in Jang also discussed his balancing act between China and the US, expressing confidence in not "sacrificing one friend for the other." He dismissed reports of his political ambitions, saying he only wishes to remain "a servant of the state." The report also highlighted Munir's renewed warning to India, alleging New Delhi was destabilizing Pakistan's peace by "pushing the Taliban into the country."