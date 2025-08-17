US's interest in minerals; Munir says Pakistan's debt will reduce

Pakistan Army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir has revealed an ambitious plan to revive Pakistan's economy by highlighting its "rare earth treasure." The plan includes supporting the Reko Diq mining project to boost Islamabad's finances. Munir's statements come after United States officials showed interest in Pakistan's mineral reserves, which are key for electronics and defense sectors. This is part of Washington's strategy to reduce its dependence on Chinese supply chains amid rising uncertainties.

Column insights Munir's statement in a column Munir made these claims in a column published by Pakistan's Geo Group. Writer Suhail Warraich said the Field Marshal shared his views during a recent meeting in Brussels, Belgium. "Pakistan has a rare earth treasure; with this treasure, Pakistan's debt will also be reduced, and Pakistan will soon be counted among the most prosperous societies," Munir was quoted as saying by Jang.

Diplomatic shift Trump's focus on minerals, rare earths The Washington Post reported that US President Donald Trump's interest in Pakistan is "less about oil than about access to minerals and rare earths." This development follows Islamabad receiving its first crude oil shipment from the US under a trade deal. Trump's policy shift in South Asia aims to strengthen military ties with Pakistan and develop its oil fields. The move comes amid strained US-India relations after Washington imposed 50% tariffs on Indian goods.