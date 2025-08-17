Kuwait arrests 67, including Indians, in illegal liquor trade bust

Kuwaiti authorities have arrested 67 people, including Indian, Bangladeshi, and Nepali nationals, in connection with an illicit alcohol production and distribution network. The operation was led by First Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al-Sabah. Among those arrested is Bhuban Lal Tamang, a Nepalese national who was caught with methanol during a raid in Salmiya.

Factory discovery 63 cases of alcohol poisoning During the crackdown, authorities discovered six illegal liquor factories across Kuwait. Four more factories operating in residential and industrial areas were immediately shut down. The Ministry of Health confirmed 63 cases of alcohol poisoning due to methanol-laced drinks since August 9.

Victim toll Indian expatriate among victims Among the victims of the toxic alcohol was Sachin, a 31-year-old Indian expatriate from Kannur. The Ministry's official statement said "51 people who consumed the liquor required urgent dialysis, 21 lost their vision, and 31 were placed on artificial respiratory support." Several remain in critical condition.