Kuwait arrests 67, including Indians, in illegal liquor trade bust
What's the story
Kuwaiti authorities have arrested 67 people, including Indian, Bangladeshi, and Nepali nationals, in connection with an illicit alcohol production and distribution network. The operation was led by First Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al-Sabah. Among those arrested is Bhuban Lal Tamang, a Nepalese national who was caught with methanol during a raid in Salmiya.
Factory discovery
63 cases of alcohol poisoning
During the crackdown, authorities discovered six illegal liquor factories across Kuwait. Four more factories operating in residential and industrial areas were immediately shut down. The Ministry of Health confirmed 63 cases of alcohol poisoning due to methanol-laced drinks since August 9.
Victim toll
Indian expatriate among victims
Among the victims of the toxic alcohol was Sachin, a 31-year-old Indian expatriate from Kannur. The Ministry's official statement said "51 people who consumed the liquor required urgent dialysis, 21 lost their vision, and 31 were placed on artificial respiratory support." Several remain in critical condition.
Investigation progress
Investigation traced to purchases of locally manufactured alcohol
A special task force managed to trace the victims to purchases of locally manufactured alcohol in the Jleeb Al-Shuyoukh area. This investigation led to the busting of the illegal liquor trade that has claimed several lives, including expatriates from India, Bangladesh, and Nepal. The operation is a part of ongoing efforts by Kuwaiti authorities under Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al-Sabah's supervision to tackle such criminal activities.