Trump proposes trilateral summit with Putin, Zelensky: Russia
United States President Donald Trump has proposed a trilateral summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The meeting is tentatively scheduled for August 22, according to reports by the US media. "The US leader suggested negotiating a peace deal under which Ukraine would give up the rest of the Donbass region to Russia," Russian news agency TASS reported.
Zelenskyy confirmed his meeting with Trump in Washington on Monday. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated that a trilateral summit is expected to follow the Monday meeting. However, Russia has not yet publicly committed to this trilateral meeting. The proposed peace deal includes a ceasefire in present-day battlefronts and security guarantees for Kyiv and Europe, TASS reported.
On August 15, Trump and Putin met at the Elmendorf-Richardson military base in Alaska. Their talks lasted nearly three hours and mainly focused on resolving the Ukraine conflict. After this meeting, Trump called Zelenskyy, European leaders, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to discuss further steps.
After he met with Putin, Trump expressed optimism about future talks with Zelenskyy. He said if talks with Zelenskyy are successful, another meeting with Putin would be scheduled. The proposed trilateral summit could be seen as a significant step toward addressing the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and marks the first major breakthrough in talks that have only resulted in temporary ceasefires.