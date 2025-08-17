Trump's Russia meeting details leaked, printed in hotel lobby
What's the story
Sensitive documents detailing the meetings between United States President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin were discovered on a public hotel printer in Anchorage, Alaska. The papers, which had US State Department markings, were found at Hotel Captain Cook by three guests on Friday morning. They contained meeting locations, times, and phone numbers of US government employees involved in the summit.
Meeting revelations
Documents detail Trump-Putin meeting agenda
The eight-page documents revealed detailed information about the August 15 meetings between Trump and Putin. The first page disclosed the sequence of meetings, including specific room names at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson. It also mentioned Trump's plan to gift Putin an "American Bald Eagle Desk Statue." Pages two to five list names and phone numbers of US staff members and state leaders from both countries.
Luncheon details
Lunch menu and seating chart also leaked
Pages six and seven of the documents detailed lunch arrangements for the summit. A menu indicated that lunch was to be held "in honor of his excellency Vladimir Putin," with a three-course meal planned. The seating chart showed Trump and Putin would sit across from each other, with their respective officials seated beside them.
Official response
Press secretary calls it 'multi-page lunch menu'
White House Deputy Press Secretary Anna Kelly dismissed the incident as a "multi-page lunch menu," downplaying its seriousness. The US Department of State has yet to comment on the matter. This is not the first time sensitive information has been mishandled by Trump's administration, with previous incidents involving group chats and national security discussions.