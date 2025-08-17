Trump's Russia meeting details leaked, printed in hotel lobby

Sensitive documents detailing the meetings between United States President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin were discovered on a public hotel printer in Anchorage, Alaska. The papers, which had US State Department markings, were found at Hotel Captain Cook by three guests on Friday morning. They contained meeting locations, times, and phone numbers of US government employees involved in the summit.

Meeting revelations Documents detail Trump-Putin meeting agenda The eight-page documents revealed detailed information about the August 15 meetings between Trump and Putin. The first page disclosed the sequence of meetings, including specific room names at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson. It also mentioned Trump's plan to gift Putin an "American Bald Eagle Desk Statue." Pages two to five list names and phone numbers of US staff members and state leaders from both countries.

Luncheon details Lunch menu and seating chart also leaked Pages six and seven of the documents detailed lunch arrangements for the summit. A menu indicated that lunch was to be held "in honor of his excellency Vladimir Putin," with a three-course meal planned. The seating chart showed Trump and Putin would sit across from each other, with their respective officials seated beside them.