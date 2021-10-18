Migrant laborers flee J&K as civilian killings by terrorists rise

Written by Saurabh Das Mail Published on Oct 18, 2021, 11:33 pm

On Sunday, two laborers from Bihar were gunned down by terrorists in Kulgam, J&K.

A large number of non-local laborers were reportedly seen waiting for trains and buses in Srinagar to leave the Kashmir Valley following a spate of terrorist attacks targeting migrants from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. Recent killings in Jammu and Kashmir have triggered an exodus of migrant laborers from the Valley. On Sunday, two laborers from Bihar were gunned down by terrorists in Kulgam.

Information

Panic-stricken migrants wait for buses, trains

A crowd of migrant laborers gathered in Srinagar to board buses and trains to Jammu. The fear and panic-stricken laborers, along with their children, reportedly carried very few belongings. Some of them told India Today that they had no money left to survive. A large number of women and children were among those trying to leave the Kashmir Valley.

Twitter Post

'Situation here getting bad. We're scared'

JK: A group of migrant workers leaves from Kashmir's Srinagar after recent incidents of targeted killings of non-Kashmiris by terrorists



"Situation is getting bad here. We're scared, we've children with us hence going back to our hometown," says a migrant from Rajasthan pic.twitter.com/lcdUosH9eB — ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2021

Context

Why migrant laborers are rushing to leave Kashmir Valley?

Lately, migrant laborers from other states have been targeted by terrorists in the Kashmir Valley. On Sunday, two laborers from Bihar were killed by terrorists, taking the total toll of civilians killed in J&K this month to 11, which includes five non-local laborers. Earlier this month, two non-Muslim school teachers were reportedly victims of a targeted killing at a Srinagar school.

Action

J&K Police, NIA engaged in counter-terrorism efforts

Meanwhile, the National Investigation Agency (NIA), J&K Police, and intelligence agencies have started a joint operation to arrest overground workers (OGWs) involved in the recent terror attacks. The operation has identified close to 1,000 OGWs and newly-recruited terrorists. The security agencies have also arrested nine suspects and have detained over 800 others. Security forces have also intensified counter-terrorism operations across the Kashmir Valley.