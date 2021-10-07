J&K: Terror attack at Srinagar government school; two teachers killed

School Principal Supinder Kour and teacher Deepak Chand were shot dead at a government school in Srinagar's Sangam Eidgah.

Two school teachers were reportedly shot dead by unidentified terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar on Thursday. The police said the incident took place at the Government Boys Higher Secondary School in Srinagar's Sangam Eidgah area at around 11:15 am. Notably, this is the fourth terror incident reported from the Kashmir Valley within a span of 48 hours. Here are more details.

Details

What happened at the school today?

Reportedly, four to five teachers were attending a meeting at the principal's office at the Srinagar school when two terrorists barged in. The terrorists reportedly separated the Muslim teachers and dragged two non-Muslim teachers out of the school building. The terrorists then shot them fatally before fleeing the spot. The two deceased have been identified as Principal Supinder Kour and teacher Deepak Chand.

Information

Teachers died at the hospital; area cordoned off

Reports said the teachers were then rushed to a hospital, however, both of them succumbed to their injuries. A police official said the area has been cordoned off and a hunt has been launched to nab the attackers.

Officials

J&K Police chief blames Pakistan-based terror group

J&K Police chief Dilbag Singh blamed The Resistance Front (TRF) for Thursday's attack. "TRF is run from Karachi. We will soon expose this nexus from across (the border)." He said, "These recent incidents of targeting civilians are to create an atmosphere of fear and communal disharmony here. This is a conspiracy to target the local ethos and values, and to defame local Kashmiri Muslims."

Criticism

J&K political leaders condemn attacks

Reacting to the attack, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah tweeted, "Shocking news...Another set of targeted killings...Words of condemnation are not enough for this inhuman act of terror." Taking a dig at the government, Jammu and Kashmir People's Democratic Party said, "When will this dance of death come to an end? Will the administration stop trumpeting the hollow slogans of 'normalcy' now?"

Recent news

Sudden surge in terror attacks on civilians

Thursday's attack came less than 48 hours after three civilians were killed in Kashmir in separate incidents. Prominent businessperson Makhan Lal Bindroo was shot point-blank by a terrorist inside his pharmacy on Tuesday. The same day, a street food vendor in Srinagar and another civilian in Bandipora were also killed by terrorists. They were identified as Virender Paswan and Mohammad Shafi, respectively.

Information

A road in Srinagar will be named after Bindroo

Notably, Bindroo, a Kashmiri Pandit, was a prominent businessperson in the valley and remained in Kashmir even at the height of unrest in the 1990s. Thus, Srinagar Mayor Junaid Mattu said a road would be named after Bindroo in Srinagar to commemorate him.