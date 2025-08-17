Himachal: Cloudburst on Chandigarh-Manali highway disrupts traffic

Flash floods have disrupted traffic on the Chandigarh-Manali National Highway in Himachal Pradesh 's Mandi district. The incident took place after a cloudburst in the Takoli area, which led to flooding of the Kiratpur-Manali four-lane highway with water and debris. No casualties have been reported so far, but residents, tourists, and workers are advised to stay away from riverbanks.

Route disruption Alternative route affected The alternative route via Kataula-Kamand between Mandi and Kullu was also affected by the cloudburst. A senior officer said that the debris on this route will be cleared by afternoon, and it will be opened for light vehicles. The district administration has decided to release additional water from Pandoh Dam into the Beas River depending on inflow conditions.

Monsoon impact Mandi district has witnessed several natural disasters this monsoon Mandi district has been at the center of several natural disasters this monsoon season, including cloudbursts, landslides, and flash floods. The first major incident occurred on June 30 when multiple cloudbursts hit Bagsiad, Bagchanogi, Jhanjheli, Thunag, Dharampur, Karsog, and Gohar areas. The State Disaster Management Authority confirmed at least 12 cloudbursts that night after analyzing eyewitness accounts and scientific data.