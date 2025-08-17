Shimla is now tagging stray dogs with GPS collars
Shimla is now tagging stray dogs with QR codes and GPS collars to keep both people and pups safer.
These smart collars store details about each dog's health, vaccination, age, and behavior—all easy to check with a quick scan.
It's part of a big census effort with help from NGOs and volunteers after a spike in stray dog attacks around the city.
Techy collars alone won't solve the problem
Over 800 dog bite cases have already been reported in Shimla in 2025, so the city isn't just stopping at techy collars.
They're also running awareness drives—handing out guides to students, locals, and councilors about staying safe around aggressive dogs.
Plus, as part of the August 2025 campaign, Shimla has ramped up sterilization and vaccination efforts for strays.
Stray dog relocation debate
Managing stray dogs isn't easy here, given the challenges of stray dog management.
This local push coincides with an August 2025 Supreme Court order that called for relocating strays from Delhi NCR after India sees more than 3.7 million dog bite cases every year.
Shimla hopes its new approach will make life safer for everyone—on two legs or four.