Shimla is now tagging stray dogs with GPS collars

Techy collars alone won't solve the problem

Over 800 dog bite cases have already been reported in Shimla in 2025, so the city isn't just stopping at techy collars.

They're also running awareness drives—handing out guides to students, locals, and councilors about staying safe around aggressive dogs.

Plus, as part of the August 2025 campaign, Shimla has ramped up sterilization and vaccination efforts for strays.