J&K: 7 dead, 6 trapped in landslides after cloudburst hits India Aug 17, 2025

A sudden cloudburst hit Kathua district in Jammu and Kashmir on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, leading to flash floods that killed seven people and badly damaged roads, a railway track, and even the local police station.

In Jodh village, landslides and flooding have left six residents trapped as rescue teams rush to help.

Home Minister Amit Shah said the government is closely watching the situation.