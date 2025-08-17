Next Article
J&K: 7 dead, 6 trapped in landslides after cloudburst hits
A sudden cloudburst hit Kathua district in Jammu and Kashmir on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, leading to flash floods that killed seven people and badly damaged roads, a railway track, and even the local police station.
In Jodh village, landslides and flooding have left six residents trapped as rescue teams rush to help.
Home Minister Amit Shah said the government is closely watching the situation.
Rescue operations underway
Rescue operations are underway with NDRF, SDRF, police, and local officials working together.
Relief teams have been sent out as Union Minister Amit Shah promised full support from the central government.
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha shared his condolences for those affected.