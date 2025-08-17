Next Article
YouTuber Elvish Yadav's house shot at, family unharmed
Early morning, three masked individuals opened fire at YouTuber Elvish Yadav's house in Gurugram's Sector 57, damaging the property but leaving his family unharmed.
The attack happened around 5:30am while Yadav's family was upstairs and shots were fired at the lower floors.
Shooting comes amid Yadav's ongoing legal battles
Police say an FIR will be registered once the family's complaint is received, and CCTV footage has already captured two suspects clearly.
This shooting comes as Yadav faces other legal issues, including a March 2024 arrest over alleged use of snake venom at parties and a rejected petition in May.