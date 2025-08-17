Himachal: Cloudburst blocks Chandigarh-Manali highway, no casualties reported
A sudden cloudburst in Mandi district, Himachal Pradesh, on Sunday morning led to heavy flooding and debris blocking the busy Chandigarh-Manali highway.
Traffic was disrupted on the highway, but thankfully, no one was hurt.
Officials are urging everyone—locals and tourists alike—to steer clear of riverbanks for now.
Mandi administration takes steps to manage rising water levels
To manage rising water levels, the Mandi administration has decided to release additional water from Pandoh Dam into the Beas River, depending on the inflow.
Even alternative routes like Kataula-Kamand have seen debris but should reopen for light vehicles soon.
This is just the latest in a string of monsoon troubles here since June 30—with over a dozen cloudbursts already causing local damage.
Cloudburst in J&K's Kathua claims 4 lives
Meanwhile in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, another cloudburst turned tragic—four people lost their lives and six were injured during the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.
Rescue teams are still searching for missing residents and helping those affected.