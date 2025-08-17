Himachal: Cloudburst blocks Chandigarh-Manali highway, no casualties reported

Mandi administration takes steps to manage rising water levels

To manage rising water levels, the Mandi administration has decided to release additional water from Pandoh Dam into the Beas River, depending on the inflow.

Even alternative routes like Kataula-Kamand have seen debris but should reopen for light vehicles soon.

This is just the latest in a string of monsoon troubles here since June 30—with over a dozen cloudbursts already causing local damage.