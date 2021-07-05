Disappointed over outcome of PM-led all-party meeting on J&K: PAGD

PAGD meeting was called to discuss the recent all-party meeting chaired by the PM Modi in Delhi

The People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) on Monday expressed disappointment over the outcome of the recent all-party meeting on J&K chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying there was a lack of substantial confidence-building measures like the release of political and other prisoners. A statement issued by the Gupkar alliance spokesperson and CPI(M) leader MY Tarigami said the PAGD met on Sunday evening.

The PAGD met under the Chairmanship of Farooq Abdullah

Tarigami said the PAGD met under the chairmanship of Farooq Abdullah, the Jammu & Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) President, at his residence. The meeting was attended by alliance Vice-Chairperson and People's Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti, Tarigami, JKNC leader Hasnain Masoodi, Jammu & Kashmir People's Movement (JKPM) Chief Javed Mustafa Mir, and Jammu & Kashmir Awami National Conference's Senior Vice-President Muzaffar Ahmed Shah.

"The meeting was called to discuss the recent meeting chaired by the Prime Minister in Delhi on June 24," Tarigami said. All PAGD members expressed their disappointment "at the outcome of the Delhi meeting especially at the absence of any substantial confidence-building measures (CBMs0" and taking concrete steps to end the alleged "atmosphere of suppression" that has choked J&K since 2019, the spokesperson added.

Tarigami said the CBMs would have initiated the much-needed process of reaching out to the people of J&K who are the biggest stakeholders and sufferers of the J&K problem. The all-party meeting held on June 24 was the first such exercise since the Centre announced the abrogation of Jammu & Kashmir's special status and its bifurcation into Union Territories back in August 2019.