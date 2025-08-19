DeepSeek announces its v3.1 AI model: Check what's new

To note, DeepSeek has not shared much detail about the V3.1 AI model. The Chinese tech giant is also yet to release any documentation on major platforms such as Hugging Face yet.

Market competition

Delay in launch of R2 model

The speed and popularity of DeepSeek's models have given tough competition to US tech giants such as OpenAI. The company's R1 model had outperformed several Western competitors on standardized metrics, making headlines when it was launched earlier this year. Fans are now waiting for the release of R2, the successor to R1. Local media reports suggest that CEO Liang Wenfeng's perfectionism and glitches are causing the delay in its launch.